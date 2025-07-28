Monday, July 28, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 485.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 485.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 122.35% to Rs 7.76 crore

Net profit of Regency Fincorp rose 485.19% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 122.35% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.763.49 122 OPM %68.8171.35 -PBDT4.640.90 416 PBT4.400.73 503 NP3.160.54 485

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

