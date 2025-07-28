Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 33.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.94% to Rs 1382.73 croreNet profit of Supreme Petrochem declined 33.64% to Rs 80.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 121.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.94% to Rs 1382.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1570.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1382.731570.15 -12 OPM %8.3010.26 -PBDT126.75180.88 -30 PBT108.55164.44 -34 NP80.92121.95 -34
