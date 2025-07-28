Monday, July 28, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adarsh Plant Protect reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Adarsh Plant Protect reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 34.73% to Rs 2.65 crore

Net Loss of Adarsh Plant Protect reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.73% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.654.06 -35 OPM %1.51-2.71 -PBDT-0.02-0.15 87 PBT-0.04-0.17 76 NP-0.04-0.17 76

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

