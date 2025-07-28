Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.16% to Rs 672.17 croreNet profit of Jayant Agro Organics rose 3.86% to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.16% to Rs 672.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 716.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales672.17716.32 -6 OPM %4.524.32 -PBDT27.2725.74 6 PBT21.9421.03 4 NP16.1515.55 4
