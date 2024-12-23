Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 12:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Digital Health acquires 45% stake in Health Alliance Group Inc.

Reliance Digital Health acquires 45% stake in Health Alliance Group Inc.

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Reliance Digital Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has on 20 December 2024 entered into definitive agreements to acquire 45% equity stake on a fully diluted basis in Health Alliance Group Inc. (HAGI) for an aggregate consideration of USD 10 million.

HAGI is a US-based healthcare company incorporated on 21 December 2023 as a Delaware corporation. It specializes in designing technology driven solutions for the underserved in United States, India and rest of the world. HAGI operates at the intersection of healthcare, information technology and innovation. The investment will empower RDHL to develop a virtual diagnostic and care platform, expanding access to healthcare for underserved communities.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Intellect Design Arena Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Intellect Design Arena Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Suraksha Diagnostic Q2 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Suraksha Diagnostic Q2 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Bigbloc Construction gains after securing work order from TATA Projects

Bigbloc Construction gains after securing work order from TATA Projects

RattanIndia Ent board OKs to increase investment in Neorise Technologies FZCO

RattanIndia Ent board OKs to increase investment in Neorise Technologies FZCO

Nifty jumps above 23,850; metal shares shine

Nifty jumps above 23,850; metal shares shine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon