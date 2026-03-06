Reliance Inds gains after RCPL inks MoU with Finland-based Fazer Group

Reliance Industries advanced 1.67% to Rs 1,413 after the company's FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Finland's leading foods company Fazer, to distribute premium chocolates in India.

Fazer is a leading FMCG company in Northern Europe, renowned for its high-quality confectionery, bakery and plant-based products. . In 2025, Fazer Group had net sales of EUR 1,200 million

As part of MoU, the two companies will establish a long-term strategic partnership in India to produce, market, and distribute branded premium chocolates using Fazers recipes and high-quality standards nationwide.

The partnership would combine Fazers iconic heritage brands, innovative product portfolio, and worlds finest chocolates, with RCPLs substantial scale and access to nearly 3 million retail outlets across India, as well as deep expertise in the Indian market.

T. Krishnakumar, director, Reliance Consumer Products, said, Partnering with Fazer is a strategic step towards introducing one of the worlds finest chocolates to Indian consumers. This will also accelerate RCPLs growth in chocolates & confectionary market. By combining Fazers globally trusted brands and manufacturing excellence with RCPLs local production capabilities, robust distribution network, and deep consumer insights, we are well positioned to bring world-class products to Indian consumers and elevate the overall category experience.

Christoph Vitzthum, president and CEO, Fazer, stated, This partnership would be a great opportunity for Fazer to offer our unique products to the fast-growing Indian market. With RCPL handling commercialisation and distribution in India we could establish a premium position in the chocolate market and a foundation for a broader scale nation-wide roll-out with a leading and highly capable local partner. Entering the sizable Indian chocolate market through this strategic partnership, could have the potential to accelerate our international growth significantly.

Reliance Industries is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

On a consolidated basis, the conglomerate reported 1.6% rise in net profit to Rs 22,290 crore on 10% increase in gross revenue to Rs 293,829 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News