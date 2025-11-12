Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industries Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Reliance Industries Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1523, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.64% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.16% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1523, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 25912.35. The Sensex is at 84598.03, up 0.87%. Reliance Industries Ltd has risen around 10.76% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36069.85, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 117.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1525.8, up 1.69% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 21.64% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.16% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 51.69 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

