Reliance Power Ltd rises for third straight session

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 27.42, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38.51% in last one year as compared to a 3.98% jump in NIFTY and a 14.01% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 27.42, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 23630.9. The Sensex is at 75137.86, down 0.24%. Reliance Power Ltd has slipped around 9.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40154.95, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 259.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 511.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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