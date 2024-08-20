Kinara Capital Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.78 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.77% to Rs 174.20 crore

Net loss of Kinara Capital Pvt reported to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 26.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.77% to Rs 174.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 177.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.174.20177.3441.4553.74-5.7036.70-9.2634.03-6.7826.14