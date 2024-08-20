India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit declines 2.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.91% to Rs 1374.14 croreNet profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company declined 2.16% to Rs 561.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 573.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.91% to Rs 1374.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1155.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1374.141155.64 19 OPM %106.59104.47 -PBDT688.65770.12 -11 PBT686.01767.37 -11 NP561.57573.95 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content