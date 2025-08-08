Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Visaka Industries consolidated net profit rises 423.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Visaka Industries consolidated net profit rises 423.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 10.46% to Rs 505.53 crore

Net profit of Visaka Industries rose 423.49% to Rs 52.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.46% to Rs 505.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 457.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales505.53457.66 10 OPM %10.118.60 -PBDT43.7230.06 45 PBT27.7313.71 102 NP52.149.96 423

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

