Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.46 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.15% to Rs 88.37 croreNet Loss of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reported to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.15% to Rs 88.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales88.3784.85 4 OPM %-0.14-6.20 -PBDT-2.87-6.98 59 PBT-5.53-9.66 43 NP-5.46-9.82 44
