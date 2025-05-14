Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.09% to Rs 380.66 croreNet profit of Responsive Industries rose 18.27% to Rs 54.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.09% to Rs 380.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 288.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.31% to Rs 198.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.45% to Rs 1417.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1086.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales380.66288.19 32 1417.911086.97 30 OPM %20.7223.15 -20.8122.34 - PBDT73.5170.68 4 279.46238.33 17 PBT56.1749.85 13 209.78172.10 22 NP54.2545.87 18 198.86161.27 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content