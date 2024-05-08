Business Standard
Revolt Motors announces new pricing and offers for its electric bikes

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Revolt Motors announced a newly optimized pricing structure for its popular RV400 and RV400 BRZ models, now making them more accessible than ever.
The RV400 now starts at an attractive ex-showroom price of Rs. 1,49,950, offering exceptional value to those seeking innovative and sustainable mobility. Similarly, the RV400 BRZ is now priced at Rs. 1,47,950, delivering remarkable style and performance at an unbeatable price point.
To further enhance the appeal, Revolt Motors is also introducing exclusive offers, including a flat Rs. 10,000 discount on both models. Additionally, customers can take advantage of a special exchange program, offering an extra Rs. 5,000 off when they trade in their old bikes for a brand-new Revolt electric bike.
First Published: May 08 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

