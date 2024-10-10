Rhetan TMT standalone net profit rises 233.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.72% to Rs 4.95 croreNet profit of Rhetan TMT rose 233.82% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 52.72% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.9510.47 -53 OPM %63.2310.03 -PBDT2.730.69 296 PBT2.490.68 266 NP2.270.68 234
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content