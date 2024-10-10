Business Standard
Ratan Tata, industrial icon, passes away at 86

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Renowned industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday. He breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness.

Tata, a towering figure in Indian business, had been undergoing treatment in intensive care for several days. While he had initially reassured the public about his health, his condition deteriorated in recent days.

Ratan Tata's leadership at Tata Sons was instrumental in transforming the conglomerate into a global industrial powerhouse. Under his guidance, the Tata Group acquired several international companies, including Tetley, Corus, and Jaguar Land Rover. His visionary leadership and philanthropic endeavors earned him immense respect and admiration both in India and abroad.

 

The passing of Ratan Tata marks the end of an era in Indian business. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 12:57 AM IST

