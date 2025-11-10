Rishabh Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1700.00% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Rishabh Enterprises reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.180.01 1700 OPM %27.78-200.00 -PBDT0.050 0 PBT0.050 0 NP0.050 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content