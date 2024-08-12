Rishi Techtex standalone net profit declines 4.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.78% to Rs 27.46 croreNet profit of Rishi Techtex declined 4.88% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.78% to Rs 27.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.4625.96 6 OPM %6.707.09 -PBDT1.231.30 -5 PBT0.540.56 -4 NP0.390.41 -5
