Rishi Techtex standalone net profit declines 4.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.78% to Rs 27.46 crore

Net profit of Rishi Techtex declined 4.88% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.78% to Rs 27.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.27.4625.966.707.091.231.300.540.560.390.41