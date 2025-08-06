Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency consolidated net profit rises 70.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.27% to Rs 2.53 croreNet profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency rose 70.53% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.27% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.532.45 3 OPM %7.1123.27 -PBDT1.571.45 8 PBT1.471.42 4 NP1.620.95 71
