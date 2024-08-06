Muthoot Capital Services partners with UK based Development Financial Institution

To promoter its EV portfolio

Muthoot Capital Services (MCSL) announced its partnership with UK based Development Financial Institution for raising long term debt funds to promote its electric vehicle portfolio.

Facilitated by Axis Bank, the collaboration entails a deal size of Rs 100 crore, highlighting the significance and commitment of Muthoot Capital in providing sustainable mobility solutions and its efforts in driving widespread adoption of electric vehicles in India especially among the lower middleincome segment.

This is one of the largest partnership deal bagged by Muthoot Capital for its sustainability and environmental led initiatives.