RITES signs MoU with CRISIL

To collaborate on data-driven infrastructure solutions

RITES signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Crisil. The partnership aims at combining RITES' extensive capabilities in transport infrastructure and engineering consultancy with Crisil's strengths in data intelligence, analytics, research, and market insights to deliver integrated, data-driven infrastructure solutions.

Under the MoU, the organisations will jointly explore consultancy assignments and infrastructure opportunities across a wide range of sectors, including railways, metro rail, highways, expressways, airports, ports, ropeways, bridges, tunnels, urban transport, energy, water resources, hydropower, wastewater management, and industrial infrastructure, in India and abroad. The collaboration will focus on strengthening analytical and advisory support for infrastructure projects through market intelligence, data validation, financial due diligence, valuation support, and development of analytical models for consultancy assignments undertaken by RITES.