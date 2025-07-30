Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 07:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES signs MoU with NABARD Consultancy Services

RITES signs MoU with NABARD Consultancy Services

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

For collaboration on infrastructure and rural development projects

RITES signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). This strategic partnership aims at collaborating on infrastructure and rural development projects in India and abroad, leveraging the expertise and strengths of both organizations to promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

Under the MoU, NABCONS will bring its domain expertise in agriculture, rural development, natural resource management, and capacity building, while RITES will contribute its proven capabilities in infrastructure planning, engineering, and execution across transport, urban development, and sustainability sectors.

 

The collaboration will focus on delivering integrated consultancy and project management services in key areas such as rural and urban infrastructure, green and sustainable mobility, agri-logistics, climate-resilient development, digital public infrastructure, smart cities, and multimodal transport solutions. Both organizations will also work together in water and irrigation, third-party inspection, and AI/IT-enabled infrastructure services. Additionally, the partnership aims to explore international opportunities through projects funded by multilateral development banks and other agencies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of NHPC approves bond issuance up to Rs 2,000 cr

Board of NHPC approves bond issuance up to Rs 2,000 cr

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 18.99% in the June 2025 quarter

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 18.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Megri Soft reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Megri Soft reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 10.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 10.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Kaiser Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kaiser Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon