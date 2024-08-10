General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 43.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.11% to Rs 10097.61 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 43.27% to Rs 1400.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 977.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.11% to Rs 10097.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8696.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10097.618696.4214.5911.111490.131153.581490.131153.581400.66977.66