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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RNIT AI Solutions receives work orders from Telangana Technology Services

RNIT AI Solutions receives work orders from Telangana Technology Services

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

For implementation and maintenance of AI-based Facial Recognition Attendance Management Systems

RNIT AI Solutions has received multiple work orders from Telangana Technology Services (TGTS), a Government of Telangana undertaking, for implementation and maintenance of AI-based Facial Recognition Attendance Management Systems.

The work orders pertain to deployment of the said solution for the Government Higher Education Department across the State of Telangana, covering the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Collegiate Education Department and ITI institutions across the State, under E-Governance, for a period of three (3) years.

These work orders represent the Company's presence in another State in the Higher Education E-Governance domain, thereby reinforcing its presence in Government-led E Governance initiatives for the Higher Education Department.

 

The total number of users (approximately) covered under the scope is around 10,00,000 (1 million) across the State of Telangana.

The scope of work includes implementation and maintenance of AI-based Facial Recognition Attendance Management Systems on a rate contract basis (Software-as a-Service (SaaS) model), in accordance with the terms specified in the respective work orders.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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