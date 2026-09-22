RNIT AI Solutions secures engagement with APSSDC
For deployment of AI-based Multilingual Interview Platform
RNIT AI Solutions has received a Notification of Award (NOA) from Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) for the design, development, deployment, integration and maintenance of an AI-based Multilingual Interview Platform with a Conversational Job Preparation and Skill Assessment Agent.
The solution will be delivered through NIA, RNIT's Conversational AI platform, at a scale of up to 20 lakh users/interview sessions. For pursuing students, the platform may provide up to two interview attempts per user, with a minimum gap of three months between the first and second interview attempts. For all other users one interview attempt per user shall be provided.
The engagement will operate under a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, with charges billed on a per-minute per user usage basis in accordance with the RFP and definitive agreement.
According to the company's project classification, the order is valued above Rs 25 crore (Tier-7 classification).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 6:50 PM IST