Zenith Health Care standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.08% to Rs 2.27 croreNet profit of Zenith Health Care rose 55.56% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.08% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.273.03 -25 OPM %7.934.29 -PBDT0.290.21 38 PBT0.220.17 29 NP0.140.09 56
