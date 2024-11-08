Robust Hotels standalone net profit rises 689.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.97% to Rs 34.00 croreNet profit of Robust Hotels rose 689.66% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.97% to Rs 34.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales34.0027.65 23 OPM %24.6216.13 -PBDT7.794.10 90 PBT3.42-0.24 LP NP2.290.29 690
