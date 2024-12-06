Rossell Techsys standalone net profit declines 99.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.71% to Rs 51.09 croreNet profit of Rossell Techsys declined 99.38% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.71% to Rs 51.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales51.0959.90 -15 OPM %11.7619.43 -PBDT2.599.36 -72 PBT0.057.15 -99 NP0.046.41 -99
