Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites bags contract worth Rs 148 cr from IIM Raipur

Rites bags contract worth Rs 148 cr from IIM Raipur

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

Rites said that it has received contract from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur for execution, supervision, monitoring & development of Phase II Campus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur (Chhattisgarh) Project.

The company has been appointed as project management consultant (PMC) for the said project. The cost of the project is Rs 148.25 crore (including PMC fee). The company will complete the project within 23 months.

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 72.20% stake in the company.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 27.84% to Rs 72.98 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 101.15 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 7.12% to Rs 540.86 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024 from Rs 582.36 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

The counter shed 0.17% to settle at Rs 287.40 on Thursday, 6 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals slight gains at open as markets await RBI MPC decision

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

LIVE news: Farmers to march from Shambhu border to Delhi today; security beefed up at border

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Krishnamurthy, Subramanian

India's growth offers great opportunities to US investors: KV Subramanian

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

RBI MPC LIVE: Das to announce decision on interest rate today amid speculations over his extension

IND vs AUS 2nd Test live updates

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: Overcast conditions in Adelaide; Toss at 9 AM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon