Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit rises 47.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit rises 47.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 14.17% to Rs 876.32 crore

Net profit of Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. rose 47.90% to Rs 89.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.17% to Rs 876.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 767.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales876.32767.55 14 OPM %13.6510.44 -PBDT119.8480.73 48 PBT119.8480.73 48 NP89.5760.56 48

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

