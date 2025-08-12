Camex standalone net profit rises 47.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.57% to Rs 34.37 croreNet profit of Camex rose 47.54% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.57% to Rs 34.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales34.3733.84 2 OPM %4.102.60 -PBDT1.280.88 45 PBT1.180.81 46 NP0.900.61 48
