Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India private sector growth continues to grow strongly in November

India private sector growth continues to grow strongly in November

Image

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Surging new business gains and export sales boosted output growth across India's private sector economy in November, the latest HSBC flash PMI survey compiled by S&P Global showed. Rising capacity pressures, evidenced by increasing backlogs, prompted companies to ramp up hiring efforts, which was supported by an overall improvement in business activity expectations.

However, this strengthening of operating conditions came amid intensifying cost pressures and the steepest upturn in selling prices since February 2013. Manufacturers experienced faster expansions in new orders and output than services firms, but it was among the latter where job creation was most pronounced. The latest increase in service sector employment was the fastest since the survey began in December 2005.

 

The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of India's manufacturing and service sectors rose from a final reading of 59.1 in October to 59.5 in November, indicating a sharp rat of expansion that was the strongest in three months and above its long-run average. Growth ticked lower in the manufacturing industry whilst picking up in services, although the former outperformed again.

At 57.3 in November, down only marginally from 57.5 in October, the HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI a single figure snapshot of factory business conditions calculated from measures of new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times and stocks of purchases highlighted another substantial improvement in the health of the sector

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

RPP Infra Projects up 3% on order win from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Starc, Hazlewood dent India on the 1st morning

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Ramco Ind & Ramco Cements rise up to 4% in trade; What's driving the stocks

Two of the largecap-oriented mutual fund (MF) offerings — flexicap and largecap funds — witnessed a spike in investor interest in October amid a fall in the equity market.

8i Ventures comes out with 2nd edition of pre-seed funding Origami program

Sanjay Raut

Around 160-165 MLAs will be elected from MVA: Raut ahead of counting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon