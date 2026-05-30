RPP Infra Projects reports dismal Q4 performance

RPP Infra Projects reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, from a net profit of Rs 11.67 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Despite the loss, the company's revenue from operations increased 30.57% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 451.62 crore during the quarter.

At the operating level, RPP Infra posted a pre-tax loss before exceptional items of Rs 22 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a profit before tax of Rs 8.38 crore in Q4 FY25. The company also reported exceptional items amounting to Rs 2.38 crore during the quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, the company's consolidated net profit declined sharply by 88.58% to Rs 7.45 crore. However, revenue from operations rose 3.86% YoY to Rs 1,495.10 crore for the year.

RPP Infra Projects, incorporated in 1995, is engaged in construction across multiple infrastructure verticals like roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, irrigation and waste management.

The counter shed 0.13% to Rs 75.37 on the BSE.

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