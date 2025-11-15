RSD Finance standalone net profit declines 64.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.41% to Rs 1.19 croreNet profit of RSD Finance declined 64.73% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.41% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.192.73 -56 OPM %44.5478.75 -PBDT1.362.83 -52 PBT1.172.82 -59 NP0.792.24 -65
