Rupee gains

Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

At 85.7100 per Dollar

Rupee closed higher at 85.7100 per Dollar on Friday (28 March 2025), versus its previous close of 85.9875 per Dollar.

The market will remain shut for trading on Monday (31 March 2025) on account of holiday for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) and on Tuesday (01 April 2025) on account of Annual Bank closing. The market will resume trading on 2nd april 2025 (Wednesday).

Sensex slips 191 pts after volatile trade, Nifty ends below 23,550; NSE VIX drops 4.37%

NSE SME Rapid Fleet Management Services crawls higher on debut

Cineline India sells Goa hotel for Rs 270 crore, becomes net debt-free

Adani Green commissions 37.5 MW solar power project in Gujarat

Adani Enterprise receives ratings action from ICRA

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

