Friday, March 28, 2025 | 10:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprise receives ratings action from ICRA

Adani Enterprise receives ratings action from ICRA

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Adani Enterprise has received rating action from ICRA as under:

Instrument Amount (Rs crore) Rating Rating action Non Convertible Debentures

3,000

[ICRA]AA- (Stable) Assigned Commercial Paper

2,000

[ICRA]A1+ Assigned Long Term - Fund Based - Term loan 1,367 [ICRA]AA- (Stable) Assigned Long Term/Short Term - Fund Based/Non Fund Based - Working capital and bank facilities

14,893

[ICRA]AA- (Stable)/ [ICRA]A1+ Assigned Short Term - Non Fund Based - Loan equivalent risk for hedging limit 240 [ICRA]A1+ Assigned

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fitch affirms issuer default rating of Bank of Baroda and its subsidiary

Fitch affirms issuer default rating of Bank of Baroda and its subsidiary

Board of SPML Infra approves foray into battery energy storage system sector

Board of SPML Infra approves foray into battery energy storage system sector

SPML Infra board approves conversion of warrants

SPML Infra board approves conversion of warrants

Board of Minda Corporation approves issuance of warrants to Minda Capital

Board of Minda Corporation approves issuance of warrants to Minda Capital

Board of ABB India approves appointment of director

Board of ABB India approves appointment of director

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon