Adani Enterprise receives ratings action from ICRA

Adani Enterprise has received rating action from ICRA as under:Instrument Amount (Rs crore) Rating Rating action Non Convertible Debentures
3,000[ICRA]AA- (Stable) Assigned Commercial Paper
2,000[ICRA]A1+ Assigned Long Term - Fund Based - Term loan 1,367 [ICRA]AA- (Stable) Assigned Long Term/Short Term - Fund Based/Non Fund Based - Working capital and bank facilities
14,893[ICRA]AA- (Stable)/ [ICRA]A1+ Assigned Short Term - Non Fund Based - Loan equivalent risk for hedging limit 240 [ICRA]A1+ Assigned
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content