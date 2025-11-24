Monday, November 24, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Slides 8.48%

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has lost 12.64% over last one month compared to 0.82% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.32% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd lost 8.48% today to trade at Rs 4205.25. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.88% to quote at 68755.66. The index is down 0.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Honeywell Automation India Ltd decreased 2.44% and Astral Ltd lost 0.95% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 1.99 % over last one year compared to the 7.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has lost 12.64% over last one month compared to 0.82% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.32% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5866 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 53831 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5166 on 16 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3045.95 on 03 Mar 2025.

 

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

