RVNL signs MoU with United Construction, Israel

To collaborate on infrastructure projects in Israel

RVNL has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United Construction, Israel to co-operate with each other to get projects in the field of Railways, MRTS, Tunnels, Roads (Highways & Expressways), Bridges, Building Works, Airports, Ports, Irrigation, Power Transmission and Distribution Sector, Solar Sector, Wind Sector in Israel.