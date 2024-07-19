Business Standard
RVNL signs MoU with United Construction, Israel

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
To collaborate on infrastructure projects in Israel
RVNL has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United Construction, Israel to co-operate with each other to get projects in the field of Railways, MRTS, Tunnels, Roads (Highways & Expressways), Bridges, Building Works, Airports, Ports, Irrigation, Power Transmission and Distribution Sector, Solar Sector, Wind Sector in Israel.
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

