S.A.L Steel standalone net profit rises 6116.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.77% to Rs 65.73 croreNet profit of S.A.L Steel rose 6116.67% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 46.77% to Rs 65.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 123.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales65.73123.48 -47 OPM %19.734.75 -PBDT7.832.65 195 PBT5.130.10 5030 NP3.730.06 6117
