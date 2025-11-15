Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S.A.L Steel standalone net profit rises 6116.67% in the September 2025 quarter

S.A.L Steel standalone net profit rises 6116.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales decline 46.77% to Rs 65.73 crore

Net profit of S.A.L Steel rose 6116.67% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 46.77% to Rs 65.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 123.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales65.73123.48 -47 OPM %19.734.75 -PBDT7.832.65 195 PBT5.130.10 5030 NP3.730.06 6117

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

