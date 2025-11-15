Vikas Ecotech standalone net profit declines 68.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.81% to Rs 45.92 croreNet profit of Vikas Ecotech declined 68.18% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.81% to Rs 45.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales45.9267.34 -32 OPM %3.146.24 -PBDT2.274.14 -45 PBT1.193.19 -63 NP0.772.42 -68
