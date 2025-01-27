Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sadhana Nitro Chem completes acquisition of Calchem Industries (India)

Sadhana Nitro Chem completes acquisition of Calchem Industries (India)

Image

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Sadhana Nitro Chem (SNCL) has completed the acquisition of Calchem Industries (India) along with the plant, land and machinery at Roha that is adjacent to SNCL's current factory.

The payment of the requisite consideration, as approved by the order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has been duly completed.

Pursuant to this acquisition, Calchem Industries (India) is now a subsidiary of SNCL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Wilmar spurts as Q3 PAT zooms 105% YoY

Adani Wilmar spurts as Q3 PAT zooms 105% YoY

IDFC First Bank drops after Q3 PAT slumps 53% YoY to Rs 339 crore

IDFC First Bank drops after Q3 PAT slumps 53% YoY to Rs 339 crore

Exicom Tele-Systems partners with ChargeZone

Exicom Tele-Systems partners with ChargeZone

Optiemus announces strategic partnership with TP-Link

Optiemus announces strategic partnership with TP-Link

RBI announces liquidity injection measures

RBI announces liquidity injection measures

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon