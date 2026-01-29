Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey 2025-26 in Parliament today

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey 2025-26 in Parliament today

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 202526 in Parliament today. The document has been prepared by the Finance Ministrys Department of Economic Affairs under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor. The Economic Survey provides a comprehensive review of the countrys current economic situation and future outlook. The Union Budget 202627 will be presented on Sunday.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

