FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey 2025-26 in Parliament today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 202526 in Parliament today. The document has been prepared by the Finance Ministrys Department of Economic Affairs under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor. The Economic Survey provides a comprehensive review of the countrys current economic situation and future outlook. The Union Budget 202627 will be presented on Sunday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 10:34 AM IST