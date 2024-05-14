Business Standard
Gillanders Arbuthnot &amp; Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 11.20% to Rs 68.75 crore
Net Loss of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reported to Rs 24.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.20% to Rs 68.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 48.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 14.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.10% to Rs 363.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 449.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales68.7577.42 -11 363.28449.03 -19 OPM %-22.78-21.47 --9.252.66 - PBDT-19.59-13.37 -47 -34.2613.51 PL PBT-22.31-16.28 -37 -46.021.54 PL NP-24.65-10.81 -128 -48.6214.82 PL
First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

