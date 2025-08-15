Friday, August 15, 2025 | 03:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Saisrushti Kengeri Projects Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Saisrushti Kengeri Projects Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 3.80 crore

Net Loss of Saisrushti Kengeri Projects Pvt reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.800 0 OPM %652.890 -PBDT-0.28-0.14 -100 PBT-0.28-0.14 -100 NP-0.28-0.14 -100

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

