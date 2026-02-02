Atul Auto spurts on reporting 30% YoY increase in January'25 sales
Atul Auto soared 5.26% to Rs 415.30 after the company reported a 30.09% rise in total sales to 3,606 units in January 2026 as against 2,772 units sold in January 2025.
The companys domestic sales increased 23.72% to 2,942 units in January 2026, compared to 2,378 units posted in January 2025.
Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.
The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 69.5% to Rs 9.17 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 5.41 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total revenue from operations grew by 10.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 200.17 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:51 PM IST