Marico Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 718.35, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.68% in last one year as compared to a 6.54% rally in NIFTY and a 12.46% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 718.35, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24887.8. The Sensex is at 81014.79, up 0.36%.Marico Ltd has eased around 7.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50042.8, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 722.4, up 0.06% on the day. Marico Ltd jumped 6.68% in last one year as compared to a 6.54% rally in NIFTY and a 12.46% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 48.22 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

