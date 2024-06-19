Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sakuma Exports gains on bonus share issue proposal

Image

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Sakuma Exports added 2.05% to Rs 36.80 after the company announced that its board will meet on Monday, 01 July 2024, to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company.
The announcement was made during market hours today, 19 June 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sakuma Exports trades in commodities such as sugar, edible oil, cotton, rice, and other agricultural commodities.
The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 26.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.21% to Rs 500.55 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon