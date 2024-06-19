Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 1082.98 points or 1.8% at 59161.44 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 3%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 2.97%),Voltas Ltd (down 2.74%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.04%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Blue Star Ltd (down 0.41%), and Havells India Ltd (down 0.29%).

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.54%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.14%), and V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.01%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 123.79 or 0.24% at 51570.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 107.82 points or 0.69% at 15623.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 27.7 points or 0.12% at 23530.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 82.96 points or 0.11% at 77384.1.

On BSE,1718 shares were trading in green, 2093 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

