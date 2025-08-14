Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit declines 18.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 300.17 croreNet profit of Salasar Techno Engineering declined 18.88% to Rs 8.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 300.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 294.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales300.17294.00 2 OPM %9.979.59 -PBDT17.8217.10 4 PBT11.7614.09 -17 NP8.5110.49 -19
