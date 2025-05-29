Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit declines 25.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit declines 25.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Sales rise 32.84% to Rs 98.49 crore

Net profit of Bihar Sponge Iron declined 25.17% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.84% to Rs 98.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.65% to Rs 10.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.79% to Rs 319.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 266.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales98.4974.14 33 319.42266.65 20 OPM %-4.23-1.25 --4.85-5.19 - PBDT4.215.54 -24 14.4211.67 24 PBT3.364.49 -25 10.397.44 40 NP3.364.49 -25 10.397.44 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Denta Water & Infra Solutions consolidated net profit declines 49.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Denta Water & Infra Solutions consolidated net profit declines 49.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit rises 27.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit rises 27.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.84 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.84 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bazel International consolidated net profit declines 2.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Bazel International consolidated net profit declines 2.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Deep Diamond India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Deep Diamond India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs RCB LIVE ScoreVopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon